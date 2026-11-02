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Norman Care-A-Vans Art Show Fundraiser and 5th Birthday Party

Norman Care-A-Vans Art Show Fundraiser and 5th Birthday Party

Join us for an evening of creativity, community, and cake! There will be a silent auction of work from dozens of local artists with prices for all levels of art lovers and collectors. All proceeds go to support the work of Norman Care-A-Vans, whose mission is to build a community of care and support with unhoused folks in Norman, one ride at a time.

Resonator Institute
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Norman Care-A-Vans
405-532-6436
NCVoutreach@gmail.com
https://normancareavans.org/
Resonator Institute
325 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
7758578473
alleeseeldridge@ou.edu