Norman Care-A-Vans Art Show Fundraiser and 5th Birthday Party
Norman Care-A-Vans Art Show Fundraiser and 5th Birthday Party
Join us for an evening of creativity, community, and cake! There will be a silent auction of work from dozens of local artists with prices for all levels of art lovers and collectors. All proceeds go to support the work of Norman Care-A-Vans, whose mission is to build a community of care and support with unhoused folks in Norman, one ride at a time.
Resonator Institute
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Care-A-Vans
405-532-6436
NCVoutreach@gmail.com
Resonator Institute
325 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069Norman, Oklahoma 73069
7758578473
alleeseeldridge@ou.edu