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Norman Community Band July Concert

Norman Community Band July Concert

The Norman Community Band invites the community to its second summer 2026 concert, “America at 250: From Sea to Shining Sea – Landscapes, Legends, and the American Spirit,” on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Catlett Music Center on the University of Oklahoma campus.

This free community concert celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence through music inspired by America’s landscapes, traditions, people, and shared stories. The program will feature Americana-inspired works that reflect the beauty, complexity, and spirit of the American experience, performed by musicians from across Oklahoma.

Presented by the Norman Community Musicians Fund and the Norman Community Band, the concert continues the organization’s mission of creating welcoming, multigenerational opportunities for community music-making in the Norman area.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Norman Community Musicians Fund
405-414-1266
johnniemargaret@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

johnniemargaret@ou.edu
University of Oklahoma
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
500 W Boyd St.
Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-4101
www.ou.edu/finearts