Norman Community Band June Concert

The Norman Community Band invites the community to its Summer 2026 concert, “America at 250: From Sea to Shining Sea – Songs of Patriotism and Service,” on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Catlett Music Center on the University of Oklahoma campus.

This free community concert celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence through music honoring America’s heritage, service traditions, and patriotic spirit. The performance will feature beloved national works, musical tributes, and Americana-inspired selections performed by musicians from across Oklahoma.

Presented by the Norman Community Musicians Fund and the Norman Community Band, the concert continues the organization’s mission of creating welcoming, multigenerational opportunities for community music-making in the Norman area.

Admission is free and open to the public.