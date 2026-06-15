Hop on your bike and conquer the hills during the exciting Norman Conquest Ride. This all-day, annual ride is open to cyclists of all skill levels, with individual, family and tandem rides ranging from an introductory 10 to a punishing 64-mile ride through the hills surrounding Norman and nearby Lake Thunderbird. In addition to the hilly distance rides, Norman Conquest Ride also offers a more laid-back tour of the town, perfect for families and casual riders.