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Norman Conquest Ride

Norman Conquest Ride

Hop on your bike and conquer the hills during the exciting Norman Conquest Ride. This all-day, annual ride is open to cyclists of all skill levels, with individual, family and tandem rides ranging from an introductory 10 to a punishing 64-mile ride through the hills surrounding Norman and nearby Lake Thunderbird. In addition to the hilly distance rides, Norman Conquest Ride also offers a more laid-back tour of the town, perfect for families and casual riders.

J. D. McCarty Center
$50 - $80
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BikeReg
support@bikereg.com
https://www.bikereg.com/
J. D. McCarty Center
2002 E. Robinson St.
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
405-307-2800
https://www.jdmc.org/