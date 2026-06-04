Norman FourthFest
Norman FourthFest
Head to Norman to celebrate America's 250th birthday at FourthFest in Reaves Park. This family-friendly event will feature live musicians, bounce houses, giveaways and one of the biggest fireworks shows in the state. Don't miss this day of fun and big-time celebration at Reaves Park this July.
Reaves Park
05:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Norman
405-307-7130
michele.loudenback@normanok.gov
Reaves Park
2501 S. Jenkins Ave.Norman, Oklahoma 73072