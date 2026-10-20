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OCU & Friends Market

OCU & Friends Market

Arriving just in time for the holiday shopping season, OCU invites the public to shop local during the fall edition of the outdoor market. The market will feature at least 30 local makers, student entrepreneurs, alumni creators, artists, small businesses and food vendors from across the greater Oklahoma City area. Vendor applications are open through Nov. 13.

Oklahoma City University
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OCU
4052085347
https://www.okcu.edu/
Oklahoma City University
2501 N. Blackwelder
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106