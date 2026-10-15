This Halloween, the entire OKANA Resort will transform into a frightfully fun destination for guests of all ages as OKANA’s Boo Bash offers the perfect blend of sweet treats and spooky thrills. Grab a trail map and visit candy stations across the resort. Keep the fun going with pumpkin painting, a slime bar, face painting and a live DJ. Meet a fortune teller and magician, enjoy festival games and inflatables, and brave the family-friendly haunted house. Come dressed to impress (or terrify) for a chance to win a waterpark pass in the Best Adult, Best Kid, or Best Family costume categories.