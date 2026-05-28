OKC Farmers Market District Summer Solstice Festival
OKC Farmers Market District Summer Solstice Festival
The Summer Solstice is here! Soak up the sun on the longest day of the year by strolling through the Farmers Market District of downtown OKC. Attendees can enjoy this community event that brings together local vendors and artists, as well as performances from local musicians.
OKC Farmers Market District
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
OKC Farmers Market District
1225 SW 2nd StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73108
405.232.6506
okcfmdevents@gmail.com