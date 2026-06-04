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OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Red, White & Boom!

OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Red, White & Boom!

Celebrate Independence Day with beautiful and inspiring music during Red, White & Boom at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Grab some lawn chairs or blankets and bring the whole family out to enjoy a free concert presented by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra.

The program will include a vibrant mix of American classics, fan favorites and stirring patriotic anthems that capture the spirit of Independence Day. Led by the orchestra and guest vocalists, the concert will build to a thrilling grand finale of fireworks, creating a powerful, multisensory experience for audiences of all ages. Don't miss this free concert in Oklahoma City this July.

Scissortail Park
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

OKC Philharmonic
405-842-5387
https://www.okcphil.org/
Scissortail Park
300 SW 7th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma