OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Red, White & Boom!

Celebrate Independence Day with beautiful and inspiring music during Red, White & Boom at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Grab some lawn chairs or blankets and bring the whole family out to enjoy a free concert presented by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra.

The program will include a vibrant mix of American classics, fan favorites and stirring patriotic anthems that capture the spirit of Independence Day. Led by the orchestra and guest vocalists, the concert will build to a thrilling grand finale of fireworks, creating a powerful, multisensory experience for audiences of all ages. Don't miss this free concert in Oklahoma City this July.