OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Red, White & Boom!
OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Red, White & Boom!
Celebrate Independence Day with beautiful and inspiring music during Red, White & Boom at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Grab some lawn chairs or blankets and bring the whole family out to enjoy a free concert presented by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra.
The program will include a vibrant mix of American classics, fan favorites and stirring patriotic anthems that capture the spirit of Independence Day. Led by the orchestra and guest vocalists, the concert will build to a thrilling grand finale of fireworks, creating a powerful, multisensory experience for audiences of all ages. Don't miss this free concert in Oklahoma City this July.
Scissortail Park
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
OKC Philharmonic
405-842-5387
Scissortail Park
300 SW 7th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma