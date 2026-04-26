OKC Silent Book Club
OKC Silent Book Club
Join Oklahoma City Silent Book Club for an evening of drinks and reading at Social Capital in downtown OKC. Participation is free and open to all ages. We simply ask that you consider purchasing a drink from the venue as a thank you for hosting us. To join, simply bring your own book and find a place to sit! We will formally meet the last 30 minutes of club time for announcements and book discussions. Sign-in upon arrival for your chance to win a Blind Date with a Book!
Social Capital
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma City Silent Book Club
okcsilentbookclub@gmail.com
Social Capital
517 South Hudson AvenueOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109