OKC Silent Book Club

Join Oklahoma City Silent Book Club for an evening of drinks and reading at Social Capital in downtown OKC. Participation is free and open to all ages. We simply ask that you consider purchasing a drink from the venue as a thank you for hosting us. To join, simply bring your own book and find a place to sit! We will formally meet the last 30 minutes of club time for announcements and book discussions. Sign-in upon arrival for your chance to win a Blind Date with a Book!