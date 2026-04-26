© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OKC Silent Book Club

OKC Silent Book Club

Join Oklahoma City Silent Book Club for an evening of drinks and reading at Social Capital in downtown OKC. Participation is free and open to all ages. We simply ask that you consider purchasing a drink from the venue as a thank you for hosting us. To join, simply bring your own book and find a place to sit! We will formally meet the last 30 minutes of club time for announcements and book discussions. Sign-in upon arrival for your chance to win a Blind Date with a Book!

Social Capital
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma City Silent Book Club
okcsilentbookclub@gmail.com
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/18LFf1KjhCgC1jDwJ548xrNIyXiMc4o5W
Social Capital
517 South Hudson Avenue
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109