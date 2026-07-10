Oklahoma Card Show
Oklahoma Card Show
Find the perfect piece to add to your collection at the Oklahoma Card Show at Oklahoma State Fair Park this August. From sports like baseball and football to games like Pokémon, browse hundreds of dealer tables for cards and other items to add to your collection. Whether you are a collector or looking for great gifts for someone who is, head to the fairgrounds for a fun treasure hunt in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
$10
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
3001 General Pershing BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107
405-948-6700
news@okstatefair.com