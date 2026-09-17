The inaugural Oklahoma City Cocktail Festival is coming Saturday, October 17th at Farmers Public Market! This first time celebration showcases the benchmark spirit brands that have shaped the modern cocktail era along side up and coming producers and local bar programs, all looking to shake up their latest. Both GA and VIP tickets include unlimited spirit and cocktail samples with food available on site for purchase. GA tickets are $49 and VIP tickets are $99 which include early access at 5pm, giving you the first sip of OKCCF plus expedited lines at each vendor. OKC Cocktail Festival is a production of PourTaste who hosts cocktail festivals nationwide, bringing local cocktail culture under one roof for one exciting evening!