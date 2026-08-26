The National Kidney Foundation invites the Oklahoma City community to step up in the fight

against kidney disease at the 2026 Oklahoma Kidney Walk, Saturday, September 26, at

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Kidney disease affects millions of Americans, and many don’t know they’re at risk. The

Oklahoma Kidney Walk brings together patients, families, healthcare professionals, supporters,

and the community for a morning of hope, awareness, and action.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m., with music, family-friendly activities, community partners, inspiring

stories, and more. The Kidney Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Participation is open to everyone. Form a team, walk with family and friends, or come out and

show your support for Oklahomans impacted by kidney disease.

Every step helps raise awareness and supports, the National Kidney Foundation’s work in

patient programs, education, advocacy, and lifesaving research.

Join us Saturday, September 26, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and take a step toward a

future free from kidney disease.