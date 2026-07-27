Oklahoma Railway Museum Train Rides
Oklahoma Railway Museum Train Rides
Come take a ride at the Oklahoma Railway Museum on our historic MKT mainline track. You will enjoy a train ride in our historic passenger coaches pulled by our vintage diesel locomotives.
Trains leave our Oakwood Depot at the Museum at:
11:00 AM
1:00 PM
3:00 PM
Please arrive at least 20 minutes before train departure to check in or purchase tickets
The Coach Class has air conditioning and heat.
The Caboose has windows that open and 8 seats available in the cupula and accessible by ladder.
The Open Air Car as seating outside under a roof. It has 1 wheelchair space available and companion seating.
Oklahoma Railway Museum
$5 - $12
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Railway Museum
405-424-8222
info@oklahomarailwaymuseum.org
Artist Group Info
calendar@kgou.org
Oklahoma Railway Museum
3400 NE Grand BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4054248222
info@oklahomarailwaymuseum.org