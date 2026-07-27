Oklahoma Railway Museum Train Rides

Come take a ride at the Oklahoma Railway Museum on our historic MKT mainline track. You will enjoy a train ride in our historic passenger coaches pulled by our vintage diesel locomotives.

Trains leave our Oakwood Depot at the Museum at:

11:00 AM

1:00 PM

3:00 PM

Please arrive at least 20 minutes before train departure to check in or purchase tickets

The Coach Class has air conditioning and heat.

The Caboose has windows that open and 8 seats available in the cupula and accessible by ladder.

The Open Air Car as seating outside under a roof. It has 1 wheelchair space available and companion seating.