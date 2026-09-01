Outdoor Art Show and Sale

Labor Day Weekend

We’ll be in the shade All Day!

Showcasing

Books, Art, and Dyes by Charles Burnell

Books, Art and Dyes by Hannah Bailey

Original Artwork by Maudie Sallee

Opening Showing Friday, September 4th 4 pm – 7pm

Featuring Live Music by Mandy McNulty 5 pm – 7pm

All Day Sale Saturday, September 5th 10 am – 5 pm

Barter Sunday Sunday, September 6th 11 am – 3 pm

RAFFLE! Tickets sold all weekend for $1 each Drawing at 2 pm on Sunday.

No Early Birds Please