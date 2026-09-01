Outdoor Art Show and Sale
Outdoor Art Show and Sale
Labor Day Weekend
We’ll be in the shade All Day!
Showcasing
Books, Art, and Dyes by Charles Burnell
Books, Art and Dyes by Hannah Bailey
Original Artwork by Maudie Sallee
Opening Showing Friday, September 4th 4 pm – 7pm
Featuring Live Music by Mandy McNulty 5 pm – 7pm
All Day Sale Saturday, September 5th 10 am – 5 pm
Barter Sunday Sunday, September 6th 11 am – 3 pm
RAFFLE! Tickets sold all weekend for $1 each Drawing at 2 pm on Sunday.
No Early Birds Please
Private Residence (Outside in the shade)
$20 - $1000
04:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Artist Group Info
Charles Burnell
abstractperspectives@gmail.com
Private Residence (Outside in the shade)
1530 Glencliff DriveNorman, Oklahoma 73071
405-885-0123