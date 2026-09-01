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Outdoor Art Show and Sale

Outdoor Art Show and Sale

Labor Day Weekend
We’ll be in the shade All Day!
Showcasing
Books, Art, and Dyes by Charles Burnell
Books, Art and Dyes by Hannah Bailey
Original Artwork by Maudie Sallee

Opening Showing Friday, September 4th 4 pm – 7pm
Featuring Live Music by Mandy McNulty 5 pm – 7pm

All Day Sale Saturday, September 5th 10 am – 5 pm
Barter Sunday Sunday, September 6th 11 am – 3 pm
RAFFLE! Tickets sold all weekend for $1 each Drawing at 2 pm on Sunday.

No Early Birds Please

Private Residence (Outside in the shade)
$20 - $1000
04:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.

Artist Group Info

Charles Burnell
abstractperspectives@gmail.com
http://abstractperspectives.weebly.com/
Private Residence (Outside in the shade)
1530 Glencliff Drive
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
405-885-0123