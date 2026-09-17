OYSing! & Norman High School Combine Fall Concert

Oklahoma Youth Sing! opens its 2026–2027 season with Lead with Love, a combined performance featuring OYSing! singers alongside the Norman High School Choir. Through music centered on love, connection, and community, our young singers will celebrate the power of using their voices to encourage and uplift others.

Join us as we begin a new season of music-making together and celebrate the joy of young people raising their voices in song. Music lovers of all ages are welcome, and admission is free.