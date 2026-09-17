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OYSing! & Norman High School Combine Fall Concert

OYSing! & Norman High School Combine Fall Concert

Oklahoma Youth Sing! opens its 2026–2027 season with Lead with Love, a combined performance featuring OYSing! singers alongside the Norman High School Choir. Through music centered on love, connection, and community, our young singers will celebrate the power of using their voices to encourage and uplift others.

Join us as we begin a new season of music-making together and celebrate the joy of young people raising their voices in song. Music lovers of all ages are welcome, and admission is free.

Bethel Baptist Church
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Youth Sing
4056152095
oklahomayouthsing@gmail.com
www.oysing.org

Artist Group Info

johnniemargaret@ou.edu
University of Oklahoma
Bethel Baptist Church
1717 W Lindsey St
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
https://www.bbcnorman.com/