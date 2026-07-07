Pagan Pride Day 2026: Twelve Years of Weaving Community & Compassion

Join us for the 12th Annual Pagan Pride Day OKC, a landmark gathering of unity, celebration, and sacred service. For over a decade, our circle has grown into a vibrant tapestry of traditions, and this year we invite you to help us honor the diverse paths that call Oklahoma City home.

The Gift of Reciprocity

At the heart of our celebration is our commitment to the "gift for a gift." We are proud to continue our partnership with Sisu Youth Services, a vital sanctuary for local youth in need. We invite all who attend to bring offerings of canned goods and non-perishable food items. Every donation directly sustains Sisu’s mission of providing shelter, nourishment, and hope to at-risk youth in our community.

Spend the day immersed in the spirit of the folk with activities designed for all ages and traditions:

The Marketplace: Discover unique handcrafted treasures, ritual tools, and earthly delights from local artisans.

The Wisdom Grove: Participate in educational workshops and discussions that explore the many faces of modern Paganism.

The Bards’ Stage: Enjoy live music, performances, and drumming that celebrate the creative spark.

Sacred Ritual: Witness and join in celebrations that honor our shared values of respect, sovereignty, and connection to the Earth.