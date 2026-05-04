The Paseo Arts Festival™ is an annual event that is free to the public and takes place every Memorial Day weekend in the heart of the Paseo Arts District in Oklahoma City. The festival attracts thousands of visitors every year and showcases the works of over 80 juried artists from across the country. The festival provides a diverse range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more.

Visitors can enjoy the entertainment of over 50 live performers, including blues, jazz, pop and rock n' roll. They can also enjoy the food court featuring 20 food and drink vendors. With its relaxed and friendly atmosphere, the Paseo Arts Festival™ offers a wonderful opportunity to discover new and exciting works of art and connect with the vibrant arts community in Oklahoma City.

Saturday, 10am-10pm

Sunday, 12pm-10pm

Monday, 10am-6pm

