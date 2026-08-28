Join the city of Piedmont in the celebration of its founding in 1903. Festivities at Piedmont Founders' Day begin with a 5K run that is followed by a parade. Other festivities include a variety of food and craft booths, a talent show, pony rides, an art show, pie and quilt raffle and more. Enjoy inside and outside activities or come for the delicious cinnamon rolls, homemade desserts, barbecue, hot dogs and Indian tacos. There will also be a children's area filled with wall climbing, inflatables and face painting.