Plant Walk with a Botanist

Ever wondered what’s actually growing in your local park? 🌱

Bring your curiosity and learn with us at Bickham-Rudkin Park alongside botanist Dr. Gloria Caddell! We're teaming up to explore local plant life and log our finds for this year's Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz. We’ll bring loaner hand lenses and pocket field microscopes so you can take a closer look.

This walk is intended for ages 12 and up.