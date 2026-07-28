Head to Ada this August and celebrate well over 100 years of the Pontotoc County Free Fair. This annual county fair includes everything from entertainment, livestock shows and vendors to exhibits, food and activities for all ages. Browse through 4-H projects or wildlife, art, science, technology, photography and fabric exhibits, a culmination of a year's worth of work for area 4-H members.

No visit to the Pontotoc County Free Fair would be complete without the fair's carnival area. Put your courage to the test on popular carnival rides that twist, turn and launch fairgoers into the air. Rides featured in the past include Zero Gravity, Cliffhanger, Orbiter, Kamikaze, Mindwinder, Star Trooper and Century Wheel. There will also be an area filled with rides for small children, so feel free to bring the little ones.

You'll also have the chance to feast on popular festival food such as popcorn, funnel cakes, cotton candy and lemonade. An extensive selection of food vendors will be set up around the fairgrounds, so bring your appetite to the fair and indulge all of your carnival food cravings. The Pontotoc County Free Fair will also feature free top-notch entertainment including local musicians performing for fair-goers on the big outdoor stage each night. Stick around for various contests, competitions and a talent search.