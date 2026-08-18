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Pottawatomie County Fair

Pottawatomie County Fair

Make your way to the Pottawatomie County Fair in Shawnee for an array of activities perfect for children and the whole family. Come to this annual fair for open class competitions, arts and crafts, commercial vendor and educational booths, delicious fair food, midway games and evening carnival rides. Daily livestock shows and exhibitions will include poultry, goats, cattle, rabbits, sheep and more. Visitors to the Pottawatomie County Fair will also enjoy a children's petting zoo, old-fashioned games, live music performed by local musicians and the fair's popular horse show. Don't miss the fair's farmhand olympics, as well as an antique tractor display, garden tractor pull and demonstrations. The Pottawatomie County Fair will also treat visitors to barrel racing and team roping events.

Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Visit Shawnee
derek.barton@shawneeok.org
events.visitshawnee.com/event/heart_of_oklahoma_youth_rodeo_9813
Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center
1700 W. Independence St., Shawnee
Shawnee, Oklahoma 74804
(405) 275-7020
https://www.shawneeexpo.org/