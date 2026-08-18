Make your way to the Pottawatomie County Fair in Shawnee for an array of activities perfect for children and the whole family. Come to this annual fair for open class competitions, arts and crafts, commercial vendor and educational booths, delicious fair food, midway games and evening carnival rides. Daily livestock shows and exhibitions will include poultry, goats, cattle, rabbits, sheep and more. Visitors to the Pottawatomie County Fair will also enjoy a children's petting zoo, old-fashioned games, live music performed by local musicians and the fair's popular horse show. Don't miss the fair's farmhand olympics, as well as an antique tractor display, garden tractor pull and demonstrations. The Pottawatomie County Fair will also treat visitors to barrel racing and team roping events.