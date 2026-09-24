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Pumpkin Patch at McFarlin UMC

Pumpkin Patch at McFarlin UMC

McFarlin UMC in Norman is hosting its annual pumpkin patch starting on October 3. Visitors can buy pumpkins of all colors and sizes, take photos with fun backdrops, and be part of a Norman tradition for over 3 decades. Hours are 11-7 Monday through Saturday and 12-7 on Sundays. Pumpkins are priced by size.

McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$1-$30
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
4053213484
mcfarlinmusic@mcfarlinumc.org
https://mcfarlinumc.org/

Artist Group Info

McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University Blvd
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484
https://mcfarlinumc.org/