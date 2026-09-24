Pumpkin Patch at McFarlin UMC
Pumpkin Patch at McFarlin UMC
McFarlin UMC in Norman is hosting its annual pumpkin patch starting on October 3. Visitors can buy pumpkins of all colors and sizes, take photos with fun backdrops, and be part of a Norman tradition for over 3 decades. Hours are 11-7 Monday through Saturday and 12-7 on Sundays. Pumpkins are priced by size.
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$1-$30
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
4053213484
mcfarlinmusic@mcfarlinumc.org
Artist Group Info
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University BlvdNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484