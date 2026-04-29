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Ralph Ellison Lego Club

Ralph Ellison Lego Club

Join other LEGO fans to engineer some fun! Imagine, create, play, and learn as we build with LEGOs.

Blast off with your imagination at the Ralph Ellison library Lego Club. Lego dreamers of all ages and experience levels welcome.​

Disclaimer(s)
The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Warning: Kit contains small parts that could represent a choking hazard. It is not intended for children under 3. It is encouraged that an adult supervise children while using this Metropolitan Library System Take & Make Bag.

It is encouraged that an adult supervise children while using this Metropolitan Library System Take & Make Kit.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/