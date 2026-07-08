Join Calm Waters Center for Children and Families at Ripples of Hope, our annual breakfast fundraiser on Tuesday, August 18, featuring keynote speaker Sherri Coale, former University of Oklahoma women's basketball head coach.

Calm Waters is Oklahoma's largest grief center, providing free grief support services and private counseling to children, individuals, and families. Your attendance helps provide and sustain vital grief support services for our clients and community partners navigating grief and loss across Oklahoma. Together, we can create ripples of hope that last a lifetime.

Individual tickets are available for $75 each and sponsorship levels range from $750-$10,000. To purchase tickets or a sponsorship, please visit calmwaters.org /events/ripples-of-hope/or call 405-841-4800. For sponsorship questions, contact Calm Waters Development Coordinator, Sue Smith, at sue@calmwaters.org.

