Ripples of Hope is the annual breakfast fundraiser supporting Calm Waters Center for Children and Families.

Through support groups at the Calm Waters Center and in schools across Oklahoma, as well as seminars, trainings, and counseling services, Calm Waters empowers clients to navigate their grief in healthy, constructive ways. Offering not just healing, but a hope that begins as a ripple and grows throughout their grief journey.

Your support will help Calm Waters deliver life-saving mental health services for children.