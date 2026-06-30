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Ripples of Hope

Ripples of Hope

Ripples of Hope is the annual breakfast fundraiser supporting Calm Waters Center for Children and Families.

Through support groups at the Calm Waters Center and in schools across Oklahoma, as well as seminars, trainings, and counseling services, Calm Waters empowers clients to navigate their grief in healthy, constructive ways. Offering not just healing, but a hope that begins as a ripple and grows throughout their grief journey.

Your support will help Calm Waters deliver life-saving mental health services for children.

Will Rogers Theater
$75
07:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Calm Waters
4058414800
hannah@calmwaters.org
www.calmwaters.org

Artist Group Info

hannah@calmwaters.org
Calm Waters
Will Rogers Theater
4322 N Western Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118-5418
donnlcross@gmail.com
https://www.willrogerstheatre.com/