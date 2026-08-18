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Rock The Vine: Grape Stomp

Rock The Vine: Grape Stomp

Coal Creek Winery in Tuttle hosts their Rock The Vine event on September 12th. Visitors can enjoy shopping vendors, food trucks live music from Matthew Scott before rolling up their trousers and competing in the grape stomping competition. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The grape stomp will begin at 5 p.m.

Coal Creek Winery & Event Center
01:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Coal Creek Winery & Event Center
210 N Sara Rd
Tuttle, Oklahoma 73089