This June, head to Weatherford to celebrate the Mother Road at the Route 66 100th birthday bash. The outdoor event will include a full night of fun including a homemade ice cream contest with samples, face painting, a photo booth and a kid's boxcar parade and much more. Enjoy live music, browse local vendors, play bingo and have a slice of cake for the Mother Road's birthday. Bring friends and family to celebrate this once-in-a-century moment in Weatherford this summer.