Route 66 100th Birthday Bash
Route 66 100th Birthday Bash
This June, head to Weatherford to celebrate the Mother Road at the Route 66 100th birthday bash. The outdoor event will include a full night of fun including a homemade ice cream contest with samples, face painting, a photo booth and a kid's boxcar parade and much more. Enjoy live music, browse local vendors, play bingo and have a slice of cake for the Mother Road's birthday. Bring friends and family to celebrate this once-in-a-century moment in Weatherford this summer.
Weatherford Main Street
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Weatherford Chamber of Commerce
(580) 772-7451
Weatherford Main Street
210 W Main StWeatherford, Oklahoma 73096