Route 66 Blue Hippo Festival

Enjoy a day of family fun at the Blue Hippo Festival this June in Edmond. Themed around the quirky and unmistakable Blue Hippo statue sitting on Route 66, this event at the Edmond History Museum and adjacent Stephenson Park boasts something for everyone. Enjoy live music ranging from blues and bluegrass to classic rock. See a showcase of classic cars, local art and unique crafts. Experience hands-on activities like Hot Wheels races, Route 66 trivia and other games including Hungry Hungry Hippos. Don’t forget to snap a photo with the Blue Hippo (named Happy) before leaving.