Route 66 Blue Hippo Festival
Route 66 Blue Hippo Festival
Enjoy a day of family fun at the Blue Hippo Festival this June in Edmond. Themed around the quirky and unmistakable Blue Hippo statue sitting on Route 66, this event at the Edmond History Museum and adjacent Stephenson Park boasts something for everyone. Enjoy live music ranging from blues and bluegrass to classic rock. See a showcase of classic cars, local art and unique crafts. Experience hands-on activities like Hot Wheels races, Route 66 trivia and other games including Hungry Hungry Hippos. Don’t forget to snap a photo with the Blue Hippo (named Happy) before leaving.
Edmond History Museum
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Edmond History Museum
(405) 340-0078
INFO@EDMONDHISTORY.ORG
Edmond History Museum
431 S BlvdEdmond, Oklahoma 73034
(405) 340-0078
INFO@EDMONDHISTORY.ORG