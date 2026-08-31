The Oklahoma State Fair will host a trio of incredible acts at the Route 66 Red Dirt Music Festival. The lineup includes popular Red Dirt musicians: Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Cam Allen. Since releasing his first album in 2002, Wade Bowen has helped popularize Red Dirt music with fan favorites like “Songs About Trucks." Over the course of 15 years, William Clark Green has transformed from a Lubbock college bar performer to one of Texas Regional Radio's and iTunes Country's biggest chart toppers. Cam Allen first hit the scene with his 2022 single "Daydream" and has released a series of successful singles and albums.

All shows on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage are free with fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.