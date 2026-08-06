Salt and Light Award Dinner

CBMC's annual dinner banquet honoring leaders who have been faithful ambassadors of Christ in the workplace.

Join us for the 32nd Annual Salt & Light Award Dinner, as business and community leaders gather to celebrate men whose lives reflect Christ’s call to be “salt and light.” Enjoy an evening of recognition, connection, and inspiration that strengthens our shared commitment to lead with faith and influence for good.

This annual gathering is much more than a dinner. It’s a celebration of leaders who invest in others, build intentional relationships, and inspire faith that multiplies in our homes, workplaces, and communities.