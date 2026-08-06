Salt and Light Award Dinner
Salt and Light Award Dinner
CBMC's annual dinner banquet honoring leaders who have been faithful ambassadors of Christ in the workplace.
Join us for the 32nd Annual Salt & Light Award Dinner, as business and community leaders gather to celebrate men whose lives reflect Christ’s call to be “salt and light.” Enjoy an evening of recognition, connection, and inspiration that strengthens our shared commitment to lead with faith and influence for good.
This annual gathering is much more than a dinner. It’s a celebration of leaders who invest in others, build intentional relationships, and inspire faith that multiplies in our homes, workplaces, and communities.
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
100-3000
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CBMC
405-302-2262
khoglund@cbmc.com
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
1700 NE 63rd StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
(405) 478-2250