Salute to Veterans 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Oklahoma City

Join us at Lake Stanley Draper in Oklahoma City, OK for the Salute to Veterans 5K/10K/Half Marathon, a meaningful race dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. Whether you’re running in tribute, alongside a veteran, or as a veteran yourself, this event is a powerful way to show gratitude and community support.



As a token of appreciation, all Veterans race for FREE, and Active Duty military can participate for just $15. Family members and supporters are encouraged to join at the regular registration rate and be part of this special day of recognition and celebration. (ID Required - any form of government issued Military ID)



All participants will receive a custom finisher medal upon crossing the finish line—because every mile run in honor of our heroes deserves to be celebrated.

For those looking to compete, this race delivers. Awards will be presented to the Top Three Male and Female Overall finishers in each distance, as well as the Top Three Overall Masters, Grand Masters, and Senior Masters Male and Female finishers. In addition, the top three athletes in each of the traditional five-year age groups (starting at 10 & Under) will earn awards across all race distances.

Come run, walk, and stand in support—because honoring our veterans never goes out of stride.