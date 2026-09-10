Scratch Mold Workshop
Scratch Mold Workshop
Enjoy Happy Hour as you learn to design and carve out your very own aluminum tile! Taught by OU Sculpture Tech extrordinaire Andy Denton, this fun and easy workshop will go through the basics of making a simple scratch mold.
Your mold will then be cast at Metal Shop on October 16 to create a custom aluminum tile for you to keep. Workshop fee $30
Lazy Circles Brewing
$30
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
Lazy Circles Brewing
422 E. Main St.Norman, Oklahoma 73071
(405) 310-5364