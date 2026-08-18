SEASAM (Southeastern Art Show and Market)
SEASAM (Southeastern Art Show and Market)
Chokma! (Hello)
The 2026 Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth will be Oct. 2-3 on the Chickasaw Nation Historic Capitol Building grounds in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The competition art show and market is open to artists from federally recognized Southeastern tribes. The deadline for entry for adults is Aug. 29 and Sept. 18 for youth.
Chickasaw Nation Historic Capital Building Grounds
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Chickasaw Nation
(580) 272-5520
artistinfo@chickasaw.net
Artist Group Info
Chickasaw Nation Historic Capital Building Grounds