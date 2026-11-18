Get ready to turn up the holiday cheer at Second Saturday XL: Winter Remix! Join us on Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m. for a free afternoon packed with festive beats, hands-on creativity, tasty treats and a flurry of winter fun for the whole family!

- DANCE to upbeat tunes and show off your best moves in our Founders Hall.

- ROCK OUT to holiday favorites performed by local legends, the Rockin' Roly Polys!

- MAKE SOME NOISE by creating your very own colorful tambourine or kazoo.

- WIGGLE & GIGGLE in our Early Childhood Studio, a playful space designed just for babies and toddlers to explore.

- TREAT YOURSELF to delicious sweets and sips from Quincy Bake Shop.

- SOAK UP THE SOUNDS of the season with a festive performance by the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra's string quartet.

- CREATE a shimmering silver or gold tin ornament to add some sparkle to your holiday decorations.

- GET FESTIVE with fun face painting inspired by your favorite winter designs.

- EXPLORE contemporary art together by joining a Family Gallery Chat of our Clever, Quick, Magnetic: The Art of Witty Banter exhibition.

Bundle up your creativity, bring your holiday spirit, and get ready for an afternoon of art, music and winter magic!