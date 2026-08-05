Seeds + Starts Swap
Seeds + Starts Swap
Add some biodiversity to your space with seeds and plants from this free, come-and-go program. This is for any seeds / plants, indoor or outdoor! Propagate too many pothos? No problem! Did you start too many coneflower seedlings and now you don't know what to do with the extras? Or perhaps you had a bumper crop of squash and have an abundance of seeds... Share them with your community! These swaps are self-service, and perfect for a quick stop. Bring what you'd like to give to others and take what you would like to keep.
Edmond Public Library
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
Artist Group Info
Edmond Urban Forestry
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Edmond Public Library
10 S BoulevardEdmond, Oklahoma 73034
405-341-9282
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org