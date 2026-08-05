Seeds + Starts Swap

Add some biodiversity to your space with seeds and plants from this free, come-and-go program. This is for any seeds / plants, indoor or outdoor! Propagate too many pothos? No problem! Did you start too many coneflower seedlings and now you don't know what to do with the extras? Or perhaps you had a bumper crop of squash and have an abundance of seeds... Share them with your community! These swaps are self-service, and perfect for a quick stop. Bring what you'd like to give to others and take what you would like to keep.