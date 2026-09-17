© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seeds + Starts Swap

Seeds + Starts Swap

Add some biodiversity to your space with seeds and plants from this free, come-and-go program. This is for any seeds / plants, indoor or outdoor! Propagate too many pothos? No problem! Did you start too many coneflower seedlings and now you don't know what to do with the extras? Or perhaps you had a bumper crop of squash and have an abundance of seeds... Share them with your community! These swaps are self-service, and perfect for a quick stop. Bring what you'd like to give to others and take what you would like to keep. 
This swap will happen October 17 from 9:30am-4:30pm and October 18 from 1-5:30pm.

Edmond library
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Edmond Urban Forestry
4052167635
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
https://www.edmondok.gov/614/Urban-Forestry

Artist Group Info

Edmond Urban Forestry
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Edmond library
10 S. Boulevard
Edmond , Oklahoma 73034
https://www.facebook.com/EdmondIrisandGardenSociety