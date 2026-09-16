Settle Into Stillness Roots & Wonder Tour (A SoundBath Experience)

We’re honored to share that Settle Into Stillness – Wings + Roots Tour is coming to Tulsa on October 7th, bringing an evening of connection, presence, and deep restoration to the iconic Cain’s Ballroom.

Established in 1924, Cain’s Ballroom holds a special place in Tulsa’s history and carries the energy of generations of music, movement, and community. For the first time, the venue will open its doors for an experience of this kind—inviting us to step away from the noise of everyday life and into a space dedicated to stillness, reflection, and renewal.

Settle Into Stillness is an invitation to pause. To breathe. To reconnect with yourself and with something deeper.

The Wings + Roots Tour creates space for grounding and expansion—an opportunity to come home to your body, quiet the mind, open the heart, and simply be.

Imagine experiencing this journey surrounded by the historic beauty and energy of Cain’s Ballroom—a place known for bringing people together for more than a century, now becoming the setting for a different kind of gathering.

October 7th | Cain’s Ballroom | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Whether you’re seeking restoration, deeper connection, or simply a moment to slow down and be present, we invite you to join us for this truly unique evening.

Come as you are.

Settle into stillness.

Find your roots.

Feel your wings.