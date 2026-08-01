Show and Tell: An OKCstorySLAM

A new twist on our typical format! This OKC StorySLAM invites participants to bring an object for "show and tell." Bring an object that has a unique story you can share with our audience. Stories must be 7 minutes or less, true, told without notes, and somehow linked to the theme "Show & Tell."

The audience will vote for their favorite stories of the night, and winners will be awarded amazing handmade trophies and lots of praise!

Founded in 2005, the OKC StorySLAM is a regular community open-mic storytelling event that’s open to all.

Sign up begins at 6:30.