Show and Tell: An OKCstorySLAM
Show and Tell: An OKCstorySLAM
A new twist on our typical format! This OKC StorySLAM invites participants to bring an object for "show and tell." Bring an object that has a unique story you can share with our audience. Stories must be 7 minutes or less, true, told without notes, and somehow linked to the theme "Show & Tell."
The audience will vote for their favorite stories of the night, and winners will be awarded amazing handmade trophies and lots of praise!
Founded in 2005, the OKC StorySLAM is a regular community open-mic storytelling event that’s open to all.
Sign up begins at 6:30.
OK Cider Co.
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
OKCStorySLAM
okcstoryslam@gmail.com
OK Cider Co.
705 W Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
4055018877
okcityopera@gmail.com