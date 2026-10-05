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Sierra Club Cimarron Group October Meeting

Sierra Club Cimarron Group October Meeting

Join us for our monthly meeting! What do you want to see from Cimarron Group moving forward? We want to create more opportunities for getting outside, learning together, and volunteering. Join us for snacks and drinks, a fun short film to kick things off, and some discussion and brainstorming time. We welcome you to bring a sharable snack, a new friend, or just your great ideas! We hope to see you there. Address: 1404 NW 1st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, USA

OKC Beautiful Office
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

OK Sierra Club Cimarron
https://www.sierraclub.org/
OKC Beautiful Office
1404 NW 1st St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106