Explore Oklahoma City's Plaza District during SKATE! on the Plaza, an event featuring skating, local food, music, shopping, art and much more. At this event, the district will transform into skate park with ramps for skaters, bikers, rollerbladers and scooters. Visitors can also explore galleries, studios and shops while enjoying performances, themed events, and a wide variety of dining and drink options. Set in one of the metro’s most eclectic districts, this event is a great way to experience the city’s creative energy.