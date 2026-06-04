© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solid Light - Neon Light Art Show!

Solid Light - Neon Light Art Show!

Did you know LIGHT can be used to make art? Artist Dan Flavin used fluorescent bulbs and other colored light sources to transform spaces for his entire career. Join us at the library as we create our own gallery of "neon" art. Best for ages 5-10. Adult supervisoion is required as we will be using hot glue. Take home your creation after the program to admire the entire evening.

After the program, make sure the check out the SOLID LIGHT exhibit at Oklahoma Contemporary, 11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City. Admission to the galleries is always free. This event is made possible by generous funding from Kirkpatrick Foundation.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/