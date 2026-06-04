Solid Light - Neon Light Art Show!

Did you know LIGHT can be used to make art? Artist Dan Flavin used fluorescent bulbs and other colored light sources to transform spaces for his entire career. Join us at the library as we create our own gallery of "neon" art. Best for ages 5-10. Adult supervisoion is required as we will be using hot glue. Take home your creation after the program to admire the entire evening.

After the program, make sure the check out the SOLID LIGHT exhibit at Oklahoma Contemporary, 11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City. Admission to the galleries is always free. This event is made possible by generous funding from Kirkpatrick Foundation.