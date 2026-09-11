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Sonic: Live In Concert

Sonic: Live In Concert

Sonic Live In Concert is speeding into The Criterion in OKC on October 11! Experience iconic
moments from some of your favorite Sonic the Hedgehog games accompanied by the
beloved music performed by a live ensemble featuring a rock band, electronics and
vocalists in a 35th anniversary celebration.

The Criterion
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Sonic Live In Concert
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/