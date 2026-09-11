Sonic: Live In Concert
Sonic: Live In Concert
Sonic Live In Concert is speeding into The Criterion in OKC on October 11! Experience iconic
moments from some of your favorite Sonic the Hedgehog games accompanied by the
beloved music performed by a live ensemble featuring a rock band, electronics and
vocalists in a 35th anniversary celebration.
The Criterion
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Sonic Live In Concert
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500