Southern Plains Productions presents Mind Reader

Southern Plains Productions is thrilled to present Mind Reader at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, October 15-17, 2026.

Join renowned mentalist Vinny DePonto on a journey down the rabbit hole of your own brain. Through artful demonstrations with real audience members - no plants or actors are used - DePonto exhibits awe-inspiring techniques to subvert your attention, influence your thoughts, and make you giddy about the strange and wonderful wiring of our own mind. Step right up to the carnival inside your head and let DePonto be your guide.

​

Performances take place in the Venetian Room (penthouse) at Oklahoma City’s Skirvin Hotel.