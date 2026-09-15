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Southern Plains Productions presents Mind Reader

Southern Plains Productions presents Mind Reader

Southern Plains Productions is thrilled to present Mind Reader at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, October 15-17, 2026.

Join renowned mentalist Vinny DePonto on a journey down the rabbit hole of your own brain. Through artful demonstrations with real audience members - no plants or actors are used - DePonto exhibits awe-inspiring techniques to subvert your attention, influence your thoughts, and make you giddy about the strange and wonderful wiring of our own mind. Step right up to the carnival inside your head and let DePonto be your guide.

Performances take place in the Venetian Room (penthouse) at Oklahoma City’s Skirvin Hotel.

The Skirvin Hilton
$55 - $180
08:00 PM - 09:15 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Plains Productions
(405) 210-6071
john@southernplainsproductions.org
https://www.southernplainsproductions.org
The Skirvin Hilton
One Park Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
405-272-3040
frontdesk@skirvinhilton.com
https://www.skirvinhilton.com