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Spooky Craft-A-Thon at Full Circle Bookstore

Spooky Craft-A-Thon at Full Circle Bookstore

Bring your crafting project, whether it be knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, embroidery, or felting, and hunker down! There will be prizes all day, flash embroidery, and craft demos. Finish your unfinished project and enter to win a Full Circle Bookstore gift card!

Full Circle Bookstore
10:30 AM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/