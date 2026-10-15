Spooky Craft-A-Thon at Full Circle Bookstore
Spooky Craft-A-Thon at Full Circle Bookstore
Bring your crafting project, whether it be knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, embroidery, or felting, and hunker down! There will be prizes all day, flash embroidery, and craft demos. Finish your unfinished project and enter to win a Full Circle Bookstore gift card!
Full Circle Bookstore
10:30 AM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com