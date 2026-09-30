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Springdale Baptist Church Fall Festival

Springdale Baptist Church Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is designed to provide a free event with something for all ages, with activities taking place throughout the afternoon.

EVENT DETAILS:
What: Fall Festival at Springdale Baptist Church
When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 2–5 p.m.
Where: Springdale Baptist Church, Address: 3900 NW 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Featured Activities:
Hayride, Bounce house, Gaga Ball, Face painting, Pumpkin painting, Cake Walk, Yard games, Cotton candy, Prizes, Chili Cook-Off, and more.

Families are encouraged to bring their friends, neighbors and children and enjoy a fun fall afternoon together.

This year's event will also feature a Chili Cook-Off, where festival guests can sample competing recipes and select a winner. The winning cook will receive a trophy and a year of bragging rights.

For more information, visit SBCOKC.COM

Springdale Baptist Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Springdale Baptist Church
Springdale Baptist Church
3900 NW 50th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
405-943-3018
admin@sbcokc.com
https://www.sbcokc.com/