Springdale Baptist Church Fall Festival
Springdale Baptist Church Fall Festival
The Fall Festival is designed to provide a free event with something for all ages, with activities taking place throughout the afternoon.
EVENT DETAILS:
What: Fall Festival at Springdale Baptist Church
When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 2–5 p.m.
Where: Springdale Baptist Church, Address: 3900 NW 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Featured Activities:
Hayride, Bounce house, Gaga Ball, Face painting, Pumpkin painting, Cake Walk, Yard games, Cotton candy, Prizes, Chili Cook-Off, and more.
Families are encouraged to bring their friends, neighbors and children and enjoy a fun fall afternoon together.
This year's event will also feature a Chili Cook-Off, where festival guests can sample competing recipes and select a winner. The winning cook will receive a trophy and a year of bragging rights.
For more information, visit SBCOKC.COM