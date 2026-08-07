St. Stephen's United Methodist Church Silent Auction

Mark your calendars to shop for a cause at our upcoming Silent Auction on August 30, September 6, and September 13! All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Sisu Youth Services, helping provide safe shelter, hot meals, essential resources, and ongoing support to unhoused and at-risk youth in our community. Featuring a wide variety of unique items, local experiences, and hidden gems, there is something for everyone to discover. Bring your friends, get ready to bid, and come shop to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people who need it most.