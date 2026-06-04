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Star-Spangled Nights

Star-Spangled Nights

Experience the thrill of a roller coaster ride with fireworks bursting overhead at Frontier City this Independence Day. On July 3 and 4, you can enjoy two days of fireworks, all-American food and your favorite heart-pounding rides and exciting attractions. Don't miss the opportunity to spend America's birthday at one of Oklahoma's most exciting theme parks.

Frontier City
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 04, 2026.
Frontier City
Frontier City 11501 NE Expressway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73131
405-478-2140
https://www.sixflags.com/frontiercity/events/fright-fest