Stars & Stripes River Festival
Stars & Stripes River Festival
Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a day of action-packed activities during the Stars & Stripes River Festival in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District. After playing a couple of rounds of yard games, savor a traditional hot dog and burger while topping it off with ice cream. When the sun sets, don't miss a scenic fireworks display over the Oklahoma River to finish out an exciting day.
OKC Boathouse District
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
OKC Boathouse District
405-552-4040
info@riversportokc.org
OKC Boathouse District
800 Riversport DriveOklahoma City, 73129