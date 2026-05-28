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Stars & Stripes River Festival

Stars & Stripes River Festival

Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a day of action-packed activities during the Stars & Stripes River Festival in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District. After playing a couple of rounds of yard games, savor a traditional hot dog and burger while topping it off with ice cream. When the sun sets, don't miss a scenic fireworks display over the Oklahoma River to finish out an exciting day.

OKC Boathouse District
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

OKC Boathouse District
405-552-4040
info@riversportokc.org
https://www.riversportokc.org/
OKC Boathouse District
800 Riversport Drive
Oklahoma City, 73129